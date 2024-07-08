Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

The Struggle For Success Is Worth It | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 07.08.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Struggle For Success Is Worth It”

I’ve been talking about struggle and the positive impact struggle can have on your future. I was out one morning for a jog and ran by an older gentleman who said young man, good to see you continue to come on and exercise because everything good, even good health comes with the struggle. 

I realized he was right because everything good that I’ve had in my life has come with the struggle I had to struggle to work my way through college. I had to struggle to start my business, I had to struggle to write my books and then each level of trouble, I came out better.  

So as we go through this time of struggle, I want to encourage you to keep fighting because your life will be better after the struggle than it was before it started.  

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Struggle For Success Is Worth It | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
8 items
Entertainment

Davido Shares Gospel Music Vision From His Father During His Wedding

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – July 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West
National News

Sha’Carri Richardson Credits Her Faith In God For Her Success

Radio One Raleigh App
Entertainment News

The Light 103.9 Mobile Apps

Pastor Of The Month - June 2024
Local

Meet June 2024’s Pastor Of The Month!

Black Business Pages RAL
Radio One Pages

Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!

61 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Tye Tribbett Announces Vegas Residency During Stellar Awards Weekend

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close