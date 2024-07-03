On today’s Ericaism, I talked about the importance of marketing, drawing from my own experiences in the music and speaking industries. For me, marketing isn’t just about informing those who already know about my work, like family members, but reaching out to new audiences who haven’t yet heard my message.

Effective marketing involves expanding my reach beyond familiar territories. For instance, while I have many fans in cities like Atlanta, New York, DC, and Philly, it’s crucial to also target areas without a strong gospel music presence or places where people might have seen the Mary Mary show but have lost touch with it.

Marketing isn’t limited to just promoting myself; for me, it’s about spreading the message of Jesus. I constantly strategize on how to use various platforms to make Jesus known. Big companies like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi continuously market their products, even though they are already well-known. This continuous promotion is essential to keep their brand in the public eye and meet the ongoing demand.

The Power of Marketing | Ericaism

Promoting your work requires recognizing its value and necessity to others. It’s not enough to rely on word-of-mouth or limited advertising. You must actively engage with various platforms, including social media, newspapers, and magazines, to reach a broader audience.

I also highlighted the need for churches to adopt effective marketing strategies. It’s important for them to actively invite people and share their message in places where church attendance might be low.

In conclusion, successful marketing is about consistently reaching out to new people, ensuring they understand and engage with your message. It’s a continuous effort that requires wisdom, strategy, and a commitment to spreading the word.

