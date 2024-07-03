The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer’s fiery temperatures can leave us feeling drained and sluggish. But what if there was a way to navigate the heat with grace, staying energized and refreshed throughout the season? Enter Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offering a treasure trove of wisdom to help us thrive in harmony with nature’s cycles.

Rooted in the principles of balance and self-discovery, Ayurveda acknowledges our unique constitutions, formed by a combination of energies called doshas. Pitta, the fiery dosha, is particularly exacerbated by summer’s heat. By understanding your dominant dosha and implementing some simple Ayurvedic practices, you can create a personalized recipe for a cool and vibrant summer.

Ayurvedic Tips For a Cool Summer:

Diet

Food is more than fuel in Ayurveda—it’s a powerful tool for balancing your doshas. During the summer, focus on cooling and Pitta-pacifying foods. Think leafy greens like kale and spinach, cooling fruits like watermelon and cucumber, and sweet, juicy melons. Bitter and astringent flavors are also beneficial, so incorporate vegetables like bitter melon and fenugreek sprouts into your meals. Opt for lighter meals in the daytime, and favor cooked or steamed dishes over fried or spicy ones. Spicy foods and excessive red meat can further stoke your inner fire, so it’s best to limit them during the hottest months

Hydration

Summer’s heat zaps our fluids, so staying hydrated is crucial. Opt for cooling beverages like coconut water and herbal teas like peppermint or fennel. Avoid excessively cold drinks, as they can weaken your digestive fire. Lukewarm or room temperature water infused with cucumber slices, mint leaves, or lemon is a refreshing and hydrating choice. The ultimate key is to listen to your body’s cues and sip water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Daily Rituals

Dinacharya, the Ayurvedic daily routine, emphasizes aligning your life with nature’s cycles. Wake up with the sunrise, when the air is cooler, and enjoy a light breakfast. Plan your most strenuous activities for the cooler mornings or evenings, and during the heat of the day, prioritize rest, relaxation, or lighter activities. Following this rhythm helps regulate your internal fire and supports a sense of overall well-being.

Cooling Practices

While seeking shade during peak sun hours is wise, a short period of morning sunlight can be beneficial. Ayurveda recommends exposing yourself to the gentle rays of the rising sun for 10-15 minutes. This helps regulate your internal clock and supports healthy vitamin D production. After a long day, cool down with a soothing post-shower routine. Apply coconut oil, known for its cooling properties, to your skin. Soak your feet in cool water with a few drops of sandalwood or rose essential oil for a truly refreshing experience.

Calming Your Inner Fire

Ayurveda recognizes the mind-body connection. Activities that promote relaxation and inner peace can significantly cool your inner fire. Incorporate calming yoga postures like forward bends and moon salutations into your practice. Meditation is another powerful tool—focusing on your breath and cultivating inner stillness can significantly reduce stress and irritability, common side effects of summer heat.

The Power Of Plants

Nature’s bounty offers a wealth of cooling herbs and botanicals. Aloe vera gel, with its soothing properties, can be applied topically to sunburned skin. Cooling herbs like coriander leaves (cilantro) and fennel seeds can be incorporated into your meals or enjoyed as a cooling tea. As always, consulting with an Ayurvedic practitioner is crucial before using any new herbs, as some may not be suitable for your specific needs.

By incorporating these Ayurvedic tips into your summer routine, you can transform the season from a period of sluggishness to a time of vibrant health and inner balance. Ayurveda is a journey, not a destination. Be kind to yourself, embrace consistent practice, and allow the wisdom of this ancient system to guide you towards a cool and invigorating summer.

Steph R. Long is a Chopra-certified Ayurvedic health instructor, meditation instructor, and well-being coach. She’s also the founder of holistic wellness and coaching company SRL Well-Being and the former Deputy Director of Enterprise for Refinery29 Unbothered, where she oversaw health, wellness, and spirituality content.

