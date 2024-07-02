Listen Live
Local

Saint Augustine’s University Board Looks To Have Alumni Lawsuit Dismissed

Published on July 2, 2024

*Note: Video is from a previous report.*

The Board of Trustees at Saint Augustine’s University is looking for a dismissal of a lawsuit filed by an alumni organization and two former board members.

WRAL reports that on July 1, the board’s legal team filed a motion in Wake County Superior Court to dismiss the suit, filed by former trustees Henry Debnam and John Larkins and the Save SAU Coalition (a group of SAU alumni and other supporters).

The lawsuit, filed on May 31, accuses the board of not following bidding procedures for construction projects, violating bylaws and breaching their duties. Based on those grounds, the lawsuit seeks to remove the entire board.

Monday’s motion lists 11 reasons to support the dismissal. The motion follows a letter released last month by Board Chairman Brian Boulware, calling the alumni behind the lawsuit “disgruntled.”

The university, according to Boulware, is working on short-term financial solutions to help stabilize them while working on a long-term plan.

Saint Augustine’s has been dealing with several issues over the past few months. In addition to financial struggles, the HBCU also lost its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission.

After losing an appeal in February, the school is currently in arbitration. The school maintains accreditation while in arbitration, with a final decision set to be made later this month.

Saint Augustine’s University Board Looks To Have Alumni Lawsuit Dismissed  was originally published on foxync.com

