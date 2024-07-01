Listen Live
Quincy Wilson Becomes Youngest Male U.S. Track Olympian

Published on July 1, 2024

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 4

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Quincy Wilson, a student at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland is on his way in becoming the youngest male American track Olympian! He was selected for the U.S. 4×400 meter relay team after an amazing performance at trials, setting the world record for under-18 runners at 16 years old.

The official announcement for the Olympic team hasn’t been released yet but Wilson’s coach Joe Lee told USA TODAY that they received the news Sunday. “The call came directly to me from USA Track & Field,” he told the newspaper. “I called Quincy afterwards with the good news.” Quincy Wilson shared after he broke the record in the 400-meter semifinals, “I’ve never been this happy a day in my life when it comes to track”.

 

Before Wilson the youngest American male track athletes to qualify for the Olympics were Jim Ryun and Erriyon Knighton, who were 17 when they became Olympians. Congrats Quincy Wilson! The DMV is rooting for you all the way!

Source: NBC News

Quincy Wilson Becomes Youngest Male U.S. Track Olympian  was originally published on woldcnews.com

