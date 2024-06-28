Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Secret To Marrying The Right Person”

As we celebrate this time of the year, when people are loving up on each other. And I wrote the book with my bride Dee. Today’s tip to help you win it in your marriage is a quote from my mentor and friend Zig Ziglar. Zig said I have no way of knowing whether you married the right person or the wrong person. But I do know that if you treat the wrong person like the right person, you well could have ended up marrying the right person in the 1st place. Yet if you marry the right person to treat them wrong, you will have ended up marrying the wrong person. So what is most important, what is most important and not the person you married? But you being the right kind of person, it really is up to you. He was right. This is Doctor Willie jolly.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A Timeline For Your Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

The 12 Days of Christmas – The Gift of Courage | Dr. Willie Jolley

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Secret To Marrying The Right Person | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com