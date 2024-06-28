Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

The Secret To Marrying The Right Person | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.28.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Secret To Marrying The Right Person”

As we celebrate this time of the year, when people are loving up on each other. And I wrote the book with my bride Dee. Today’s tip to help you win it in your marriage is a quote from my mentor and friend Zig Ziglar. Zig said I have no way of knowing whether you married the right person or the wrong person. But I do know that if you treat the wrong person like the right person, you well could have ended up marrying the right person in the 1st place. Yet if you marry the right person to treat them wrong, you will have ended up marrying the wrong person. So what is most important, what is most important and not the person you married? But you being the right kind of person, it really is up to you. He was right. This is Doctor Willie jolly.  

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Secret To Marrying The Right Person | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Pop Culture

Dottie Peoples Ties The Knot at 73

Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West
National News

Sha’Carri Richardson Credits Her Faith In God For Her Success

Pastor Of The Month - June 2024
Local

Meet June 2024’s Pastor Of The Month!

Texas Toast Garlic Bread Pizza
Local

Thousands of Wake County Students to Get Free Meals Next Year

Vice President Kamala Harris Visit Columbus Ohio
Local

VP Kamala Harris Coming Back To NC On June 12th

Entertainment

The Nightly Spirit: CeCe Winans Talks ‘Believe It’ Book, ‘More Than This’ Album And Passing Faith To The Next Generation

Feel Good Friday - Graduation
Local

Your List Of Local High School Graduations

Local

Jeklyn Carr Announces 4th Annual YOU WILL WIN CONFERENCE In Atlanta, GA, June 21-22

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close