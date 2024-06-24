Listen Live
Tamela Mann Readies Her Upcoming Studio Album, “Live Breathe Fight”

Her new single, “Working for Me,” is now streaming and hits gospel radio on June 24.

Published on June 24, 2024

Tamela Mann

Source: Publicity / promo

This time it’s personal.

Prepping her new studio project slated for Friday, August 16, Grammy® Award-Winning Platinum Recording Artist Tamela Mann will release Live Breathe Fight, a collection of many of the most compelling and deeply vulnerable songs of her decorated career. The debut single “Working for Me” takes over gospel radio Monday, June 24. The personal anthem is the first of ten tracks on the forthcoming studio album release from Tillymann Music. The single is now streaming on all platforms, and the lyric video is now playing on MannTV.

“‘Working for Me’ is a song that celebrates God’s sovereignty,” says Tamela. “Even though life is hard sometimes, we still have to trust and believe that God is working things out for our good. Like the scripture says, things will work out for those who are called according to his purpose.”

Live Breathe Fight’s upbeat track list includes songs penned by Tamela Mann, Phillip Bryant and Jevon Hill and is produced by Tamela, Hill, and David Mann.

“I am talking about things in my personal life on this album,” says Tamela of the intimate nature of the collection. “I started saying no. I’m not going to do things that I used to do, so that caused a ruckus in my life.”

One new song on Live Breathe Fight titled ‘Power’ speaks to this new-found freedom in her life. “It talks about the power of JESUS and how He can strengthen us through every situation that we’re dealing with,” says Tamela. Another song titled ‘The Altar’ talks about how God invites us to take everything to Him. “You don’t have to carry the weight; take it to the altar and leave it there,” says Tamela, who found this a therapeutic songwriting route on her new album.

“I’m playing a much bigger role than I’ve ever played,” Tamela says of her involvement in the album’s creation. “I want the Lord to be proud of the work I’m doing and the ways I’m using the gift that He’s given me. That’s my goal and it can’t change because that’s what I’m supposed to be doing. I’m a child of the King and I want to make Him proud.”

The new single, ‘Working for Me,’ by Tamela Mann is now streaming on all platforms, and the lyric video is now live on MannTV.

Tamela Mann Readies Her Upcoming Studio Album, “Live Breathe Fight”  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

