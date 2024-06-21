Listen Live
Money, Money, Money, Money: Talk About It! | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.21.24
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Money, Money, Money, Money: Talk About It!”

This is the time of year when many people get married. I want to get some tips for my marriage book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make it Last” that I wrote with my bride Dee. 

Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage is to discuss one of the three big issues that is responsible for breaking up marriage. That is the issue of money. See the three issues sex, money, communication.  

Now money matters in marriage because marriage is not only a love relationship, but it’s really a merger where you have two entities coming together and both bring their resources together to create a new entity. When these two companies come together. We know they must leave cleave and weave a new entity.  

We wrote that there’s something in the book we hear what we wrote in the book. Many couples are so busy being romantic they forget to talk about the money. Money management is not romantic, but it helps to generate great marriages. So if you want to stop arguing about money, my recommendation is that you must talk about the money with your honey and your days will be sunny.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Money, Money, Money, Money: Talk About It! | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

