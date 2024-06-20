13-Year Old Entrepreneur Spreads The Gospel By Mowing Lawns

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jammell Brooks is a 13-year old entrepreneur from Buffalo, New York with both a lawn mowing business and an online presence where he has his own ministry: The teen entrepreneur uses his lawn mowing job to spread the gospel to those in need.

With his biggest motivator being the Holy Spirit and a grandfather who is lead pastor at House of Yashua in Buffalo, it’s no surprise Brooks set out to do the work of the Lord.

“I used to take him to church all the time and at 2-years-old, he would grab the mic. I wasn’t going to snatch the mic from him. I wanted to see what he was going to do and before you know it, he’s up singing and preaching,” Jammell’s grandfather, Bishop Michael Brooks, told WIVB.com.

Brooks uses his spiritual gift through social media where he often shares an encouraging word and prays for those in need. He fuses prayer and words of encouragement when he goes door-to-door. While making an earning from his lawn business is appreciated, the spiritual payout also brings a sense of contentment in knowing that he played a positive role in the lives of others.

“I [consider] my lawn mowing business and my ministry the same because it’s like I’m making people happy,” the young entrepreneur shared. “In my lawnmower business, not a lot of people can afford their grass to be cut. So when people say I don’t have the money right now, I still take it upon myself to do it and they just come up with spiritual money.”

Keeping himself busy and finding the joy in what he does not only keeps Jammell going, but it keeps his customers happy as well.

“Every time I go somewhere, people are like keep it up young man, you’re doing great. And so by me doing this and multitasking with my youth ministry and going to church, it’s actually fun because I get to move around. I’m like a busy person now,” he told WIVB.com.

A little bit of kindness goes a long way and Jammell is aiming to lend a helping hand to everyone he crosses paths with.

“I like to help people who are in need,” he said. “Rather what they do in life or if they can’t make it or whatever the case may be I will help you regardless of what you’ve been through.”

