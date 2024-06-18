Listen Live
News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Giants

Source: Kidwiler Collection / Getty

The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.

The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.

Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Latest:

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – June 2024

Obituaries

RIP Rev. James Lawson: Tributes Pour In After Civil Rights Icon Dies At 95

Music

Martha Munizzi to be Inducted Into The Women Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame

Obituaries

Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away

Black Business Pages RAL
Radio One Pages

Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!

SUV
Local

Raleigh Ranked #3 In Fastest Growing Big City

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Lifestyle

Multi-Media Personality and Cancer Survivor Sheilah Belle Tells Her Story in New Book ‘Journey In The Journey: Mind, Body and Soul’

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close