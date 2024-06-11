Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Make God A Major Part of Your Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.11.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Make God A Major Part of Your Marriage

This is the time of year when many people getting married. So I want to get some tips for my book, Make Love, make money, make it last. That I work with my bride Dee We’ve been married going on soon, 40 years and not had an argument over 35 years.  

Today I share the impact of making God an equal part of your marriage. See, we believe that marriage is a triangle with three corners. The left corner gets 33%, the right corner gets 33%. That means 34% at the top, and that is God’s part. We include God in all our decisions about our marriage and ask for his wisdom when you ask for his, he will give it to you. So if you want a great marriage, make the decision to make God an equal part. He’ll have a big impact on your marriage.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Make God A Major Part of Your Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – June 2024

News

Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity

Education

J. Moss, William Murphy & Jason Nelson All Celebrate Graduating With Theological Degrees

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

Vice President Kamala Harris Visit Columbus Ohio
Local

VP Kamala Harris Coming Back To NC On June 12th

9 items
Public Figures

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Feel Good Friday - Graduation
Local

Your List Of Local High School Graduations

Entertainment

Embracing Faithful Responses: Lessons from Solomon

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close