Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Grow Your Marriage with Friendship | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.10.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Grow Your Marriage with Friendship

This is the time of year when many people get married. So I want to get some tips for my book, Make Love, make money, make it last that I worte with my bride, Dee. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years, and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share the first secret friends first.  We have found that the best marriages happen when you are married to your best friend. See, we know that people get married for all such a reason. Like someone look good or they drove a fancy car. But the best marriages happen when you really like the person that you’re married to that you two are best friends. So today’s tip is friends first work on your friendship and your marriage will grow.  

 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Grow Your Marriage with Friendship | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
News

Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity

Education

J. Moss, William Murphy & Jason Nelson All Celebrate Graduating With Theological Degrees

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – June 2024

Lifestyle

6 Positive Lifestyle Apps To Elevate Your Life

9 items
Public Figures

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Obituaries

Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

Vice President Kamala Harris Visit Columbus Ohio
Local

VP Kamala Harris Coming Back To NC On June 12th

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close