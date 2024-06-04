In celebration of Black Music Month, Cheryl Jackson welcomed the esteemed Twinkie Clark and her nephew, artist Larry Clark.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Larry Clark introduced his new single, “Love Song Written For Me,” from his latest album “Medicine and Music.” The audience enjoyed the soulful track, setting the stage for an in-depth discussion about the family’s enduring legacy.

The conversation turned to their latest collaborative project, “Hallelujah, the Stage Play.” This year marks the 30th anniversary of the passing of Dr. Mattie Moss Clark, the family’s matriarch. The play serves as a tribute to her impactful legacy.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Celebrating Black Music Month with the Clark Family Legacy

A Call for Unity: Addressing the Dangers of Division | Ericaism

Taraji P. Henson Readies Release of First Children’s Book

Larry described the play as a timeline spanning from 1959 to 2024, with 14 scenes highlighting significant moments from the family’s history. “It’s sharing the world what happened through my eyes,” he explained, detailing how the play captures the essence of the family’s journey, beginning from the church where Twinkie and he ministered music.

Twinkie added, “The story of our family lives out how we were raised in the church and how mama got us into the recording business. The Clark Sisters took it to another dimension, and now Larry and the younger generation are carrying it on.” Her pride was evident as she reflected on the family’s achievements and the continuation of their musical legacy.

Related Articles: The Clark Sisters Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy

Jackson then highlighted Twinkie’s recent accolades, including “Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark,” recognition from her alma mater Howard University, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. When asked about her feelings regarding these honors, Twinkie expressed her gratitude and excitement, particularly about being honored by Howard University. “For it to be asked to come to the university that I studied at and to talk to other professors, it just puts the topping on the cake. I never expected to get calls like I’m getting now from universities,” she said.

As the show wrapped up, it was evident that the Clark family’s legacy is not only cherished but continues to thrive, inspiring new generations and preserving the spirit of Black music.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM