Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

How Bad Do You Want Your Dream To Come True? | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.04.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is How Bad Do You Want Your Dream To Come True?

I’ve recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best On Success, which features a number of Hall of Fame speakers. And I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers in the book due to the overwhelming response to those messages, I am sharing more tips from the book this week in the book. I wrote that success is like making a soup. 

 

You start with your dream, stir in action, then you add desire. How bad do you want it? Years ago, I spoke at a school and met a big guy who told me he wanted to be a professional football player. I asked him if he wanted it badly enough to run up a mountain with 100 LB weight on his back like Walter Payton used to do. The Great Chicago Bears running back. The young man said no, I don’t want to do that and I told him that great achievers always have great desire. How bad do you want to achieve your dreams? That’s the question you must answer.  

 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

How Bad Do You Want Your Dream To Come True? | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Obituaries

Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – June 2024

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

SUV
Local

Raleigh Ranked #3 In Fastest Growing Big City

News

Open Discussion: Can Christians Faithfully Serve Both God And Greek Letter Organizations?

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close