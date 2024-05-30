Listen Live
A Lesson In Pride And Prosperity | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.30.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “A Lesson In Pride And Prosperity”

I learned some powerful lessons from working with Ford Motors when I was able to help them go from the brink of bankruptcy to billion dollar profits. Those lessons are in my book turned setbacks into greenbacks. One of those lessons is don’t let your pride poison your prosperity. When money gets tight in our economy, we must not let our pride get in the way of our prosperity. 

I share a story in the book about a CEO named Duke Green. I interviewed him and he had built a big company. But then as recession hit, money got tight, so he personally paid his employers out of his own resources rather than himself and supported himself by driving a trash truck at night, he said. He did it in college and do it again. He drove that trash truck for a year until the economy got better and as a result he was able to keep the people on his payroll and not fire anyone. And a few years later he was able to sell his company for over $500 million. 

I say to you, don’t let your pride poison your prosperity.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

A Lesson In Pride And Prosperity | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

