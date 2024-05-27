Let’s Celebrate The Sacrifice Of Our Ancestors | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Let’s Celebrate The Sacrifice Of Our Ancestors”

Today we celebrate Memorial Day, which many say is the unofficial start of summer. But the real meaning of Memorial Day is the day set aside to memorialize those Americans who have died in war. It was first called decorations day, and according to Professor David Blight from Yale University, one of the earlier ceremonies was held at the end of the Civil War by freed slaves in Charleston, SC, for Union soldiers who had died in the one of the big battles of the Civil Wa. The freed slaves said they were grateful for those who died so their children can have a better future. Many of those soldiers who died were former slaves.

So today, as we celebrate Memorial Day, remember to celebrate the sacrifice of our ancestors who fought and strive for us to continue to be in a position so that we’re able to have a better life than they had, have a safe and healthy Memorial Day.

