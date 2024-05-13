Leroy Thomas Shares Heartfelt Worship Anthem ‘Right Here Right Now’

During his appearance on Get Up Mornings, Leroy Thomas opened up about his new single “Right Here Right Now,” describing it as “just a worship anthem” that invites listeners to give thanks and praise to God without reservation. He emphasized the importance of living in the moment and blessing God’s name wherever we are.

Reflecting on his musical journey, Leroy expressed gratitude for his upbringing and the foundation laid in his early years singing in the church choir: “My life’s journey started in Houston, Texas, singing in the youth choir at my home church. It’s been a joy and passion of mine ever since.”

Leroy’s collaboration with Molly Musick and Tina Nelms was also a highlight of the interview. He praised his label Nelms Music Planet for facilitating the collaboration, stating, “It’s been awesome to work with Molly and my sis, my label mate, Tina Nelms. It’s just a blessing to be in a position.”

When discussing his recent tribute performance at the SOAR Awards, Leroy shared his excitement about honoring Bishop Marvin Sapp: “We were able to get on stage and shout him out and do a nice little tribute to him. He’s so worthy and deserving of it.”

Listeners can connect with Leroy Thomas on Instagram using his handle @lt__muziq and find him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RevLeroythomasJr/.

