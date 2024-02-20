Looking Back at Donald Lawrence’s Dynamic Inspirational Impact | Urban One Honors

Gospel music has historically been a source of hope, encouragement and strength that has gotten us through as a culture. Donald Lawrence’s contribution to the genre, both in front of and behind the scenes, is dynamic.

With a successful career spanning more than 25 years, he has been one of the most influential figures in modern gospel music.

He is a well-decorated recording artist, producer, songwriter, composer, music director and choirmaster with over 30 Stellar Awards, four Dove Awards, a Grammy Award and 18 total Grammy nominations.

We are excited to recognize the legendary Donald Lawrence as our 2024 Urban One Honors Inspirational Impact honoree.

While notably known for leading the Tri-City Singers, who were acclaimed as one of the best choirs in the world, Lawrence saw much individual success as a solo artist with multiple #1 Billboard hits and albums.

The Gastonia, North Carolina native was also inducted into the state’s Music Hall of Fame.

As an artist, he’s given us many No. 1 hits including, “Encourage Yourself,” “Back II Eden,” “The Blessing of Abraham” and “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus).”

But, he has also been the producing force behind No. 1 songs like “Blessed and Highly Favored” by The Clark Sisters and “Lift Him Up,” “Souled Out,” and “Every Praise” by Bishop Hezekiah Walker.

In addition to music, Lawrence worked on numerous film, television and theatrical projects. He served as the face of Verizon’s How Sweet The Sound national tour, the Musical Director for the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour, the Music Supervisor for BeBe Winans’ hit theatrical production, Born For This, and appeared as a judge and mentor on the reality television series Sunday Best.

Lawrence continues to produce new music, most recently releasing his “Donald Lawrence Presents: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark” album.

His impact on the faith community is undeniable.

No one is more fit for the Inspirational Impact honor. TV One is honored highlight Donald Lawrence at the 6th annual Urban One Honors. Tune in Sunday, Feb. 25th at 8p/7c only on TV One. Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Looking Back at Donald Lawrence’s Dynamic Inspirational Impact | Urban One Honors was originally published on tvone.tv