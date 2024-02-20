A Prayer for Godly Leadership by Rev. Dr. Ralph Martino [LISTEN]

Reverend Dr. Ralph Martino, Pastor of First Church of Christ Holiness in Washington, DC has a powerful word of prayer for our leadership.

As believers, we must take a stance and believe God for Godly leadership. We must believe God that even the ungodly leaders will become godly through the effectual fervent prayers of the righteous interceding on their behalf. We must believe that God will change the hearts of leadership and calls them to repent, so that this nation can experience a purging and purifying that will lead to God’s prosperity. We must believe that our sovereign God and Father is in absolute and total control, even when it looks like the world is out of control. We must believe God that his word is true in Proverbs 21:1.

“The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord, as the rivers of water: he turneth it whithersoever he will” (Proverbs 21:1)

We believe God that there will be less roaring in the natural and more roaring in the spirit. There will be less anxiety when we leave our homes, and more peace on our journeys. Less worrying about the safety of our loved ones and more security through the power of prayer. Less concerned about our economy and more appreciation that our God is Jehovah.

Begin this day and enjoy this day going forward by just in God. If we do that, that will make all the difference going forward for Godly leadership.

Amen!

For more from Paster Martino, visit to FirstChurchWash.org

