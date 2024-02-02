The Light is looking for The Triangle’s Cutest Couple!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to THE FUTURE OF JAZZ featuring the NC Jazz Ensemble on February 17!
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
RIP Joe Madison: Tributes Pour In After ‘The Black Eagle’ Radio Legend And Activist Dies At 74
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
PRAYERS: Pastor John P. Kee Mourns The Loss Of His Mother
-
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Pastor Calls Woman False Prophet In Front Of Congregation, Was He Right Or Wrong?
-
Kim Burrell Drops “Let That Mask Work Fuh’ Ya” Merch [WATCH] + Social Media Reactions
-
Meet January 2024's Pastor Of The Month!