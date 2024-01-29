Black History Month 2024 Events In Carrboro

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Town of Carrboro is proud to recognize and celebrate Black people and Black history in Carrboro and across the nation during Black History Month. We invite and encourage all Carrboro residents to participate in local Black History Month events and to learn about and celebrate the lives, history and contributions of Black people during this month and throughout the year.

Check out all the community events planned and organized by the Carrboro Recreation, Parks & Cultural Resources Department.

We continue to update the Black History Month webpage, so please check back! Learn more at https://www.carrboronc.gov/2978/Black-History-Month

Graphics and photos are available to the media for downloading at https://adobe.ly/48O09hj

For more information, please contact Recreation Supervisor Michelle Blume at mblume@carrboronc.gov

Black History Month in Carrboro – February 2024

o Friday, Feb. 2 – First Watch & Melanated Wine Trip 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Meet at Town Commons Parking Lot, 301 W Main St., Carrboro NC 27510

Meet at Town Hall, and join in this group tour for adults (50 and older). We will start the morning with brunch at First Watch restaurant in Durham. Then we are off to visit Melanated Wine in Durham. Melanated Wine is Durham’s first Black-owned winery! Melanated Wine is an Urban Winery dedicated to “uncorking the culture.” Cost is $22 (not including brunch). Learn more and register at https://www.carrboronc.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=7522&;month=2&year=2024&day=2&calType=0

o Sunday, Feb. 4 – Black History Month Concert featuring Erin Blue 3 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510

Celebrate local Black artists and their contribution to our area’s vibrant music scene. This concert is free and open to all. Families are welcome!

Erin Blue is an independent R&B/Soul artist from Long Island, N.Y., now living in Greensboro, N.C. With humble beginnings at her family church, Erin began singing with Stars from Heaven at local events at the age of 15. At the same time, she found her love for songwriting.

o Monday, Feb. 5 – African Americans and the Arts, an evening with Joseph Jordan 6 to 8 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510

We invite you to an evening with Joseph Jordan as he shares his work on social justice and how artistic awareness empowers our community. Learn ways to support all forms of the arts. Apply best practices and understand the importance of the arts in our communities. Joseph Jordan is Teaching Associate Professor in the African, African American and Diaspora Studies Department at UNC-Chapel Hill. He has served as Vice Provost for Academic and Community Engagement and, prior to that, as Director of the Sonja H. Stone Center for Black Culture and History for 22 years.

o Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Poet’s Open Mic 7-8 p.m. via Zoom

Via zoom for people aged 16 and older. For this month’s event, attendees are encouraged to share poetry and history related Black America.

For information, call 919-918-7372. Zoom link: https://townofcarrboro.zoom.us/j/87880418922 Meeting ID: 878 8041 8922

o Wednesday, Feb. 7 – Black History Month Senior Bingo 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510

Bingo can be played many ways and this month the theme will be “Black History Month.” Join us and test your knowledge of Black History as we play several games. This event is free and open to community members who are 50+. There will be prizes for winners and refreshments for all!

o Monday, Feb. 12 – Celebrating Black People in America, an evening with Kenny Mann Jr. 6 to 8 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510

Join us to hear Kenny Mann Jr. share how music was the escape from all of the unjust in his community and the changes it brought about during the Civil Right Movement. He will also highlight musical acts who graced Orange County while growing up in Orange County. This program is free and open to all. Families are welcome!

o Sunday, Feb. 18 – Diane Faison in “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” 2:30 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510

Step back in time as Diane Faison entertains with the one-woman stage play, “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman.” Ms. Faison is a retired teacher, actress, artist, speaker and writer. Her rendition of Harriet Tubman will captivate you and leave you wanting more! The cost of this program is $3. People of all ages are welcome!

o Sunday, Feb. 18 – Black History Month Concert featuring Collective Groove Band 4:30 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510

Celebrate local Black artists and their contribution to our area’s vibrant music scene. This concert is free and open to all. Families are welcome!

The NC-based Collective Groove Band gives an invigorating spin to Jazz, R&B, Neo-Soul, Pop, Classic Soul and Gospel music. The debut of their first single Definition Of Funk (D.O.F) took radio by storm in 2021. The Smooth Jazz-Funk Fusion record has been recognized by the BDS Billboard and Groove Jazz Music Radio charts for being one of the most added singles to radio during its debut.

o Saturday, Feb. 24 – Health & Wellness Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510

Join us for the 2024 Health & Wellness Fair. All ages are welcome to this free community event. Gain knowledge and receive information about best practices for a healthy lifestyle. There will be health screenings, blood pressure checks, food and raffles.

o Sunday, Feb. 25 – Black History Month Concert featuring Mary Williams 3 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510

Celebrate local Black artists and their contribution to our area’s vibrant music scene. This concert is free and open to all. Families are welcome!

When you listen to Mary D. Williams, you’re hearing the voice of a great singer; you’re also hearing the voices of the elders and the ancestors. Her knowledge of music and the culture from which it emerged is rooted in serious scholarly work.

o Celebrating Black America Carrboro YouTube Playlist

Check out the many videos and programs produced by the Town of Carrboro at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5JEg4H8hocMJtHpbLdFxWzbnhEcm_OO2&;si=criDMlN1pW35fYPa

o Black History in Carrboro webpage

https://www.carrboronc.gov/2307/Our-Roots-Run-Deep-Black-History-in-Carr

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Black History Month 2024 Events In Carrboro was originally published on foxync.com