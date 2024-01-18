Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Become Unstoppable”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

This week we’ve been talking about the powerful messages and lessons we can learn from life from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And he talked to us about not letting anything stop us from being all that God made us to be. We usually think of Dr. King as a civil rights leader who fought for equality, but he also was a motivator who encouraged us to not give up on ourselves and not let the challenges stop from us from achieving the greatness that God plan when he created you, Dr King encouraged you to keep going no matter what he said. If you can’t fly, then run. If you cannot run, then walk. If you cannot walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you gotta keep moving forward with that in mind.

Today I want to say that we will have challenges and we will have difficulties in our quest for success, but don’t let anything stop you from what God created you for the greatness he put in you. Don’t let anything stop you. Keep moving forward.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Become Unstoppable | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com