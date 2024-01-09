Well here’s a crazy story about a Raleigh man who loved his mother so much… that he was willing to plot a murder-for-hire to avenge her death.
As reported by WRAL, Wake Forest Police arrested 22-year-old Rhett Michael Barlow on Saturday (Jan. 6) for allegedly asking someone to kill a man named Donald Caulder, Jr. Caulder was involved in a car crash that killed the suspect’s mother, high school teacher Michelle Barlow, in 2016.
As previously reported, Caulder, 29, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed in the March 22, 2016 crash on Capital Boulevard. Authorities said at the time that Caulder was distracted, which cause him to rear-end Michelle Barlow’s minivan into a tractor-trailer, crushing and killing her.
During a court appearance on Monday (Jan. 8), prosecutors claimed that Rhett Barlow bought guns, including an AR-15 Springfield Rifle, at Carolina Gun Runners in Raleigh. He also allegedly took drastic steps to get closer to Caulder, even asking for a transfer of his duty with the National Guard.
After his arrest, Rhett Barlow was transported to the Wake County Detention with a secured bond of $1 million.
Prosecutors say the man that Barlow allegedly asked to help in the plot came forward to the police. Because of that, the individual will not face charges.
Raleigh Man Arrested For Murder-For-Hire Plot To Avenge Mother’s Death was originally published on foxync.com
