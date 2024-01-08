Atlantic Avenue Widening Project To Resume

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The long-delayed Atlantic Avenue widening project is finally set to resume Monday (Jan. 8).

As reported by WRAL, the project is set to make improvements to Atlantic Avenue between New Hope Church Road and Highwoods Boulevard. Those improvements include a median with turn lanes, sidewalks, and a multi-use path.

The project has been on hold since the original contractor, J-Smith Civil, abandoned it in August 2023. The Goldsboro-based company was supposed to have 75% of construction done in August, but it was only 20% complete.

The city terminated J-Smith Civil’s contract, and now the work will be completed by Carolina Sunrock.

More from WRAL:

Carolina Sunrock’s first priorities are to replace and repair erosion control along the project limits and ensure all construction signage is in place. Once that’s done, crews will start work on a section of the sewer main that needs to be replaced. This work will occur behind the current barricade at the temporary traffic shift between New Hope Church Road and Ingram Drive.

In addition, other crews will install new storm drains near the New Hope Church Road intersection and the Highwoods Boulevard intersection.

“We are working to improve safety and make it easier for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians to navigate this section of Atlantic Avenue,” the city said.

