Police responded to a “shots fired” call at Goldsboro’s Berkeley Mall on Thursday (Jan. 4), according to WRAL News.
Authorities arrived at the mall along Berkeley Boulevard before noon. NC State Highway Patrol, Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies and local firefighters all responded to the scene.
No one was injured, and police say that two individuals are in custody. The mall, along with neighboring Greenwood Middle School on Ash Street, is on lockdown as a search is ongoing for others who may have been involved.
This is a developing story.
Lockdown In Effect For Goldsboro Mall After Shots Fired was originally published on foxync.com
