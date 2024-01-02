Secure Your Future with Clear Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Secure Your Future with Clear Goals”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to say Happy New Year now that we’re in this new year, I wanna ask you, what are you planning to achieve this year? This is a great time to plan and prepare to make this an incredible year. Unfortunately, most people do not plan, rather they do what they did last year, they watched the new year come in. They made some resolutions, sang songs like Auld Lang Syne. Yet the wise people are doing what the Bible recommends writing the vision, making a plan so you can read it and effectively run a winning race. They set clear go.

I want you to live in the present but dream and work for the future. Use goals to bridge that reality every year. I encourage people to set goals and every year I get some who do and who continue to grow their wealth and success. I want to help you as well. Go to wjspeaks.com/goals wjspeaks.com/goals and take my goal setting goal achieving class and you will be ready to make this an incredible year.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

