New Year’s Message | Bishop Joel Peebles

Another New Year’s message to bless you good from a wonderful man of God Bishop Joel Peebles, bless us with the word…..
God bless your family.
This is Bishop Joel Peebles from The City of Praise Family Ministry. I also have the blessing of being the presiding Bishop of Global United Fellowship. This is your ministry moment.
We wanna talk about protecting our children in the next season. In First Kings Chapter 3, Solomon said to the Lord, he said, Lord, you have been extravagantly generous with my father, David, and he’s lived faithfully in your presence. Now, Lord bless me, because of his relationship with you. See, I want to let you know that God is going to bless your children based off how you live your life. I find that extraordinary. Because what it means is even if my children fall pretty difficult, even if they struggle, even if they go wayward, there is an anointing that I can have in my relationship with Christ that allows my children to be protected. You see, as you’re listening, there may be a parent who’s struggling with their child’s pain. Maybe someone’s going through a season and life where their greatest prayers. Lord, protect my child as they go through the season. Help them to make godly decisions. See what we’re going to believe is that God’s faithfulness to, you will bless their life.
