Kierre Bjorn and Rodney East of Halal Afrika Introduce ‘Carry Me Through’ | LISTEN

From Africa all the way to the Get Up Church, worship singer Kierre Bjorn and legendary producer Rodney East join the show to share their newest joint project! They introduce the single ‘Carry Me Through’ from the album Through It All by Halal Afrika.

This 18-song album was recorded in Pretoria, South Africa at the Heartfelt Arena. The event and venue is said to have lived up to its name.

“It was such a life-changing experience…there were people wrapped around the building. [They] brought an electric feeling, of course it was the holy spirit, but they brought it in,” Kierre explained.

Despite troubles, Bjorn wants listeners to remember that God will always carry them through—even when it hurts.

“There’s so much happening in the world…I want people to be encourage to know that through it all, the Lord is actually carrying us through,” he said.

Find Through It All by Halal Afrika can be found on all streaming platforms.

Keep up Kierre Bjorn, Rodney East, and Halal Afrika on social media!

