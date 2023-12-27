The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

AMC Theaters are apologizing after employees kicked out a prominent pastor and civil rights activist at their Greenville, NC location.

As reported by WITN, Greenville Police officers were called to AMC Fire Tower 12 on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 26) for a trespassing call. It is where staff was found arguing with Rev. Dr. William Barber II, pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro and a former president of the North Carolina NAACP.

Barber says he was at the theater with his elderly mother for a screening of The Color Purple. Barber has a medical condition, which makes it impossible to sit in a regular chair.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Barber brought his special chair to the theater to sit in the handicapped section. However, he was told by staff that he couldn’t do that. He was then escorted out of the building by police.

In a statement, AMC apologized to Barber for the incident. “AMC’s Chairman and CEO Adam Aron has already telephoned him, and plans to meet with him in person in Greenville, NC, next week to discuss both this situation and the good works Bishop Barber is engaged in throughout the years,” the statement reads.

Barber will also hold a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 28 to address the situation.

AMC Theaters Apologize After Employees Kick Prominent Pastor Out of Greenville Theater was originally published on foxync.com