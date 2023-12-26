T’was the day after Christmas, and all through the house… we’re trying to figure out how to get rid of the fresh tree in the middle of the living room.
(We know… it didn’t rhyme, but follow along.)
Christmas is now over, and now it’s time to figure out how to properly dispose the tree. Thankfully, as WRAL reports, there are spots throughout the Triangle where you can recycle your tree, free of charge.
In Wake County, the Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program allows you to turn your tree into mulch for local parks and trails. The program runs through January 28, with several spots available for tree drop off.
In Durham, trees will be accepted for free at the Waste Disposal and Recycling Center from January 2 until February 3. You can also drop off trees every Saturday in January at several parks in the city, including C.M. Herndon Park and Rock Quarry Park.
And in Fayetteville, Cumberland-Fayetteville Parks & Recreation will collect trees from residents in a special tree pickup during the week of January 8. This will be separate from yard waste, trash or recycle pickups. Residents should put out their trees for collection by the evening of January 7.
Un-Deck The Halls: Where You Can Recycle Your Christmas Tree In The Triangle was originally published on foxync.com
