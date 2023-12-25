Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “12 Days of Christmas (Day 12) – The Gift of Faith”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day this in the 12th day on the 12th of Christmas. I want to share the gift of faith. Faith is a substance of things hoped for, and the evidence of things not seen. Saint Augustine said. Faith is to believe what you do not see, and the reward of faith is to see what you believe. This Christmas, I encourage you to have faith and be willing to step out on a sea of nothing and believe that you will land on something as you go into this new year. I recommend you step out on faith.

Have faith in your dreams, faith in yourself and faith in the God who will never leave you nor forsake you this Christmas. Do what you can to share with everybody. You know the gift of faith, because faith changes things. And Prayer and faith together, a powerful tool, and when you add action, you change the world.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

12 Days of Christmas (Day 12) – The Gift of Faith | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com