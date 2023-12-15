Free Virtual Classes to Help Quit Tobacco Use

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Chatham County Public Health Department (CCPHD) will offer the QuitSmart program, virtually, in January 2024 to help Chatham County residents quit using tobacco.

Tobacco use is “the leading preventable cause of death and disease in the United States,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each year, approximately 480,000 Americans die from tobacco-related illnesses, and more than 16 million Americans suffer from at least one disease caused by smoking.

Use of tobacco products such as cigarettes, vapes/electronic cigarettes, smokeless tobacco like chew or dip, cigars, and pipes can contribute to cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and increases risk for tuberculosis, certain eye diseases, and problems of the immune system including rheumatoid arthritis.

According to the 2021 Chatham County Community Assessment, 1 in 9 adults in Chatham County says that they use some form of tobacco product (11.2%), with the most common being cigarettes (8.2%), followed by cigars (1.9%), and vapes/electronic cigarettes (1.1%).

The free virtual classes will start with an information session on January 3rd, followed by three meetings. All sessions will be virtual and led by a trained instructor. Participants will also receive:

Two weeks of nicotine replacement patches

QuitSmart materials

Support from other participants

Personalized pre-quit and 12-week quit plan

All sessions are held on Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. on:

Wednesday, January 3 rd

Wednesday, January 10 th

Wednesday, January 24 th

Friday, January 26th

The deadline to register is December 29th. Those who have questions or want to sign up for the class should contact Program Lead Tia Brown at tia.brown@chathamcountync.gov or 919-545-4857. They can also learn more at https://www.chathamcountync.gov/quitsmart.

To learn more about the Chatham County Public Health Department, visit www.chathamcountync.gov/publichealth and www.facebook.com/chathamhealth. More data on Chatham County tobacco use and other health topics can be found in the 2021 Chatham County Community Assessment at www.chathamcountync.gov/healthreports.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Free Virtual Classes to Help Quit Tobacco Use was originally published on foxync.com