Clark Sister Twinkie Honored with ‘Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark’ Album [LISTEN]

The iconic Twinkie Clark, of the Clark Sisters, stops by to introduce ‘Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark!’

In a split decision 40 years ago, Twinkie sold her songwriting publishing. This collab project not only honors her contributions to gospel music with a revamped version of her early 1980s solo album POWER, but celebrates her regaining publishing rights (as written in the album’s description). Producer Donald Lawrence calls it a “tribute to her genius as the engine behind The Clark Sisters.”

Dr. Mattie Moss Clark turned over control of the group to Twinkie, who would then go on to write, arrange, conduct, and produce the Clark Sisters recordings,” “There is no single lead vocalist in the group..turned over control of the group to Twinkie, who would then go on to write, arrange, conduct, and produce the Clark Sisters recordings,” The Kennedy Center reported.

Twinkie credits her knowledge of biblical scriptures and bible study sessions, influential mother, and educational background (Howard University) for her legendary songwriting abilities. She explains that her innovation of mixing classical and gospel music began with the POWER album, making it one-of-a-kind (and perhaps the reason Donald Lawrence chose it as a tribute).

