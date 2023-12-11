The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 2) – The Gift of Love | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 2) – The Gift of Love”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Tis the season to be ha ha, that’s right Jolly! As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year. I have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day.

On the second day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of love. The parable states love those now who never love before. Let those who always love now love the more. To effectively give gifts, you should give gifts that start with love, a gift given without love is paramount to giving water without it being wet or fire without it being hot. Give gifts with love and they have no gifts to give, then just give love.

Scripted teachers that love bears all things, believes all things hopes, all things, endures all things. Love never fails. This Christmas make a point to give the gift of love real, sincere love, because it never fails. Give it to people you know and then share with people who need love because love never fails.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

