Foxy is Blessing The Block With Ricci Law Firm!

This Holiday Season, Foxy 107/104 and the Ricci Law Firm have joined forces to help the Salvation Army to help collect toys for children in need all across the Triangle! In this exclusive interview, Karen Clark and attorney Brian Ricci chat about the “Bless The Block” toy drive, plus Brian offers some great legal advice as well.

If you would like to help out with our toy drive, we need new, unwrapped Toys like baby dolls, barbies, cars, trucks, legos, skates, skateboards, musical toys and learning toys. You can drop off any of these new, unwrapped toys during *weekdays, Monday – Friday 12 noon until 5pm* at our studios at 8001 Creedmoor Rd in Raleigh. Look for the box display outside our front door.

