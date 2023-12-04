Raleigh Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a RPD cruiser near New Bern Avenue, according to WRAL.
Authorities responded to a call at 4:19 am from an officer needing assistance. The call was made from the intersection at North Carver Street and Pender Street.
It appears that a RPD cruiser collided with another car, knocking down a power pole. Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not known as of press time.
The intersection, located near Fisher Street Park, is closed while the investigation continues. Duke Energy is currently working to repair the broken power pole.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
RALEIGH: Police Investigates Crash Involving RPD Cruiser was originally published on foxync.com
-
Bishop Carlton Peason Passes At 70
-
Rev. Dr. Charles G. Adams, Revered "Harvard Hooper," Dies at 86
-
Red Lobster's Shirley Caesar Commercial
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Meet November 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Melissa Talks With Maurice Lauchner About "Madea Christmas" Version Of "Mary Did You Know"
-
Paid HBCU-MIHE Summer Internships Available
-
Don’t Make Your Guest Sick With Your Thanksgiving Turkey!