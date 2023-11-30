Bishop Dan Willis Debuts His New Song ‘I’ll Recover All’ and Talks Upcoming Album

It’s Get Up mornings. I’m Erica Campbell and joining us today is Bishop Dan Willis of the Lighthouse Church for All Nations. Bishop Willis, I am so glad to have you this morning. How are you?

BISHOP DAN WILLIS

I tell you I’m loving and shopping and shouting. Listening to you Shout. You got me. You got me jumping and hollering.

GUMEC

Listen, I’m excited about this song ‘I’ll recover all’ can you introduce it? Really quick,

BISHOP DAN WILLIS

I’m so excited about it, this song speaks to coming out of this pandemic, and the thing that people love now you don’t want everything back that you love, but some of the things that you need. This song speaks to pursue, overtake and recover all the greatest opportunity to ever be a believer because God has given us the authority. That all first Corinthians 3:21 says. All things are yours. You lack nothing. Recover every bit of it. So this song and Bridget Campbell heard our Minister of music, her and her husband, elder Brian Hurt. They wrote this song and evangelist smiling Allen she don’t sing, she delivers this song.

GUMEC

Bishop, you are not new to the gospel music industry, tell us a little bit about your history.

BISHOP DAN WILLIS

Thank you so much, Mrs. Erica, for this opportunity. I’m so grateful. Well 46 years ago I was a 16 year old kid in Chicago and a little group of people asked me to keep them together till they could get a real pastor. There was 15 people that first Sunday. Do you not know it has taken us 46 years to find a real pastor. I held it together from 15 people to 6000. Lighthouse Church is the largest multicultural church, 72 nations in all of Chicago. You know, I grew up in the South side of Chicago I’m a Caucasian kid. I thought everybody’s saying like this because, you know, I grew up in Chicago. Yeah, you do know we are the home of gospel music, right? You know, Chicago’s the home.

GUMEC

Yes, yes, absolutely, absolutely. The truth. I’m excited about the full project. It’s called ‘Live in Chicago’ and you have some pretty powerful features. Tell us about who’s on the album.

BISHOP DAN WILLIS

Well, I’m so excited about it because West Morgan does a cameo appearance. He sings a song on it. Jesse Campbell sings a song on it. Yes. And there’s just so many great. Oh, William Moe Junior wrote a song for us. Some strings on it with us. Literally everybody else is from 100 voice choir there in Chicago. It was produced by Bill Feaster. Yeah, keep preaching the pasters. Bring these choirs back! Yeah, people they love that aggregation of that choir. Come on. Somebody walking up on that stage and rocking.

I have nothing against praise things, but there’s something about that choir. Yes, it just makes a difference.

GUMEC

And these songs can be sang during Sunday morning worship and I know that’s very To you, because we need that sound. So tell us how we can stay connected with you and the All Nations choir.

BISHOP DAN WILLIS

Ohh, thank you, sister Erica. Well, Bishop Dan Willis on all social media platforms, all nations choir, all social media, lighthouse, church and you can get the music. Please get the music through Spotify, Apple wherever you get your music. Please do it or you can go to our website and you can be able to do it thelighthousechurch.org everything you need is right there.

GUMEC

I love it. Listen, it’s holiday time. If you could encourage someone’s heart today, share a word.

BISHOP DAN WILLIS

I’ll tell you, this has been my mantra is that God, sees you. God is the God who sees you. You can get overlooked. People can indeed overlook you. But don’t you ever get the game twisted? Don’t you ever think differently? God sees you. He knows where you are. He knows what you’re going through.

I’m gonna tell you all things are yours. 1st Corinthians 3:21. You lack nothing. Quit talking about what you lack and what you start confessing. I have everything I need. All things are yours. Cause God sees you and he’s fighting for you. God is fighting for you.

So my mantra to people during this holiday season has and will continue to be. God sees you, and when God sees you, it doesn’t matter who overlooks you. God’s got you.

