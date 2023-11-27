Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Happiness Is In Direct Proportion To Gratitude “

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we continue to celebrate our gratitude, which will continue to positively impact your attitude and your altitude, we must know that winners think differently. Winners realize that it is not a matter of being happy that creates gratitude, but rather the opposite. It is the process of deciding to be grateful that ultimately leads to happiness. Losers focus on things that can make them happy for the short run and think it leads to long term gratitude, but in reality it is because they have gratitude that leads to long term happiness and research studies people who start their day counting their blessings are those who have greater success, even on tough days.

When you find something to be grateful for, then you will see that that has an impact on your attitude and your happiness. Try it, it works. And when you do, you will feel much better.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Happiness Is In Direct Proportion To Gratitude | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com