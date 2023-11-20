Legendary Clark Sister Jacky Clark Chisholm Introduces Her ‘ Jacky?’ Album! [LISTEN]

Legendary Clark sister Jacky Clark Chisholm shares a brand new single from her new project ‘Jacky?’!

Chisholm’s self-entitled album, which recently released on November 10th, includes her single ‘Greatest Part of Me’ as track 12. She introduces the song to the Get Up Church, and shares her journey on creating the record (produced by B.Slade and Anton Foster), touring, and more!

Although a product of an iconic Grammy-award winning gospel group, she is proving that she is a power-house alone as well!

“Everyone was saying ‘she’s not going to do it’…and I did it. I’m so excited to do it by myself…God will get me through anything I approach and am trying to do,” she said about her solo project release.

Catch The Clark Sisters on tour now! According to Jacky, the crowd is not going to be able to take a breath!

Download, stream, and support Jacky? on all platforms and wherever you get your music!

