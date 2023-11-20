Les Brown’s Secret To Great Achievements | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Les Brown’s Secret To Great Achievements”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Hey, it’s another great day and this is Doctor Willie Jolly. And today I want to talk to you about how to achieve great accomplishments, great achievements. I recently was invited to be one of the speakers on the International Legend Summit. It was an incredible day with great speakers, and I listened to some of the other speakers because they were the greatest thinkers on the planet, my good friend Les Brown was one of the speakers and he said if you want to achieve big things then you must work on your big dreams, then commit to go big to make those dreams a reality. Then you must add hope because he said hope in the future gives you power in the present.

Today I want to encourage you to dream big and then take big action and then stay in hope and go to work to make those dreams into reality and stay focused that you can because you believe you can you act on your beliefs and then you work on them.

