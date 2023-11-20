Melissa Talks With Maurice Lauchner About “Madea Christmas” Version Of “Mary Did You Know”

If you loved the version of “Mary Did You Know” during “A Madea Christmas,” then now you have a chance to get it for yourself.

Just in time for the holidays the actor/singers Alexis C. Jones and Maurice Lauchner have released the single for everyone who loves the real meaning of Christmas and the song from the movie.

Listen as Melissa Wade chats with Maurice Lauchner about why they released the single this year and how you can get it for yourself.