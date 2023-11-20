Melissa Talks With Maurice Lauchner About “Madea Christmas” Version Of “Mary Did You Know”

If you loved the version of “Mary Did You Know” during “A Madea Christmas,” then now you have a chance to get it for yourself.
Just in time for the holidays the actor/singers Alexis C. Jones and Maurice Lauchner have released the single for everyone who loves the real meaning of Christmas and the song from the movie.
Listen as Melissa Wade chats with Maurice Lauchner about why they released the single this year and how you can get it for yourself.
More from The Light 103.9 FM
-
Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm Slammed For Singing on Delta Flight After Grammy Nomination
-
Pastor Of The Month - November 2023
-
Red Lobster's Shirley Caesar Commercial
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Erica Campbell Checks In To Talk About The A&T Gospel Homecoming Concert
-
Meet November 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Prayers For Carlton Pearson