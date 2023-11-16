Listen Live
HomeMelissa Wade

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Kayla Richardson “Home”

| 11.16.23
Dismiss
Pick Hit of The Week - "Home"

Source: R1 Digital / R1 Digital

Sunday’s Best contestant Keyla Richardson is back with something new called “Home” and it’s Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit of the Week.

Listen as Keyla chats with Melissa about her new music and latest single which brings her back to where she belongs.

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close