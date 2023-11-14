A Louisiana minor has been charged with making threats to Heritage High School in Wake Forest, according to WRAL.
Wake Forest Police confirmed that the minor from Shreveport, LA made the first threat on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The school was evacuated due to a unspecified threat made over the phone. Students and staff were evacuated while the school was searched.
No threat was found, and students returned that evening to collect their things.
A second threat, a bomb threat, was made this past Monday, Nov. 13. Again, students and staff were evacuated to the stadium. Students were dismissed early, and all after-school activities were canceled.
The juvenile, who was not named, will be charged with two counts of terrorizing and menacing.
WAKE FOREST: Out-Of-State Minor Charged In Threats To Heritage High School was originally published on foxync.com
