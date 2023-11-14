Family Starts Scholarship In Honor Of UNC Student Killed

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

22 year old UNC Student, Elijah Hawkins-Maynor, lost his life during a tragic car accident; now his family has started a scholarship fund in honor of him.

According to the police, Elijah Hawkins-Maynor lost his life when Nyasia Palmer lost control and crashed while driving 113mph in a 45mph zone.

Elijah’s mother says that Elijah loved God, he thrived in sports and maintained a 3.7 GPA at UNC.

The family has started a scholarship in honor of Elijah to help students as they study in college.

CashApp at $Elijah2Paradise, for Scholarship Foundation for Elijah Hawkins-Maynor to help students trying to finish college.

Read more at WRAL.com