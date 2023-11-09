Jevon Dewand and the Trap Starz are stepping into the Get Up Church…fa real, fa real!
Dewand, along with co-producers Gaston The Artists and Jazzy Pha, are bringing something young and fresh to the industry by merging gospel music with trap beats. Their signature sound and message is the new “trap” music with meaning: “Talents Revolving Around Purpose.”
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
“When you use your talent to revolve around purpose you’ll never be trapped in your mind, in your spirit, in your mind, in your soul anymore, or your finances!” Jevon explained, “Look in the mirror and say I’m worthy fa real fa real.”
See: 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Weekend Best Moments [Photos]
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz discuss gracing the 2023 Stellar Awards stage and dropping a new EP. Dewand credits artists like CeCe Winas and our very own Erica Campbell for inspiring his artistry, but notes that “[he’s] going to do it his way.”
Download and stream The Change Experience today!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Christian Faith Assembly Community Church Hosts “History of Gospel Music”
- Marcus D. Wiley Checks In During the Light Lunch, Coming To Raleigh & Fayetteville
- Cissy Houston Is Alive, Earnest Pugh Slammed For Death Rumor
RELATED
Read: 1K Phew Is Shaking Up The Gospel Rap Scene | ‘On Fire’ Debut [LISTEN]
Read: Pastor Mike Jr. Leads 2023 Stellar Award Winners
Read: Victory Boyd on Working with Kanye: He Opened the Door for Gospel in Mainstream Media
Read: CeCe Winans Stops By To Talk About The Stellar Awards, Her Tour and More
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Jevon Dewand and the Trap Starz on Get Up Mornings, ‘Fa Real Fa Real’ was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - November 2023
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Pastor Mike Jr. Talks About Windows And NC A&T University Homecoming
-
Virtual Program On The History Of The NC A&T And NCCU Football Rivalry
-
Erica Campbell Checks In To Talk About The A&T Gospel Homecoming Concert
-
Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in 13 Wake County Municipalities