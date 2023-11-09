More Legal Advice With Injury Attorney Brian Ricci

Our good friend, attorney Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm, joins us again for a conversation with Foxy’s Karen Clark. As a leader in injury law, he gives us more great advice on filing a claim, including statute of limitations, what’s eligible for a claim, and the most common injuries on the job.
For more information, check out Ricci Law Firm at www.gotbrian.com or by calling 252-777-7777.
Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in 13 Wake County Municipalities