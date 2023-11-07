Help Wake County Residents This Holiday Season

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the holiday season approaches, Wake County invites residents to join in the spirit of giving and bring joy to children, teens and seniors in our community by participating in the time-honored Holiday Cheer program.

For more than 20 years, this cherished program has connected families in need with generous community sponsors, ensuring they receive Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holiday meals and gifts. Those eager to make a difference can sign up and will be matched with families in need of their support.

“For many members of our community, the holiday season can be stressful, because they can’t afford special meals or gifts for their friends and family,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Susan Evans. “Through the generosity of our sponsors, the Holiday Cheer program will fill those gaps, touching the lives of thousands of local residents and bringing them joy during this festive time of year.”

Wake County will host four distribution day events in December, where families and sponsors can come together in a safe and joyful atmosphere to exchange gifts. Detailed information about these events will be provided to sponsors and families once they have been matched.

For those unable to sponsor a family, there are alternative ways to contribute. Gift cards and tax-deductible donations, including monetary contributions, are welcome and go a long way in ensuring that every family or household in need receives meals and gifts during this special season.

Those who receive assistance from Holiday Cheer are nominated based on their needs by their social worker or case manager; families do not sign up themselves. Families in need of assistance this year should reach out to their Wake County Health and Human Services caseworker or school social worker.

Last year, thanks to the generous sponsorships, Holiday Cheer served 514 families. All funds raised this year will go directly to program participants through gifts or gift cards. If you wish to sponsor a family, please complete the online application by Nov. 11 for Thanksgiving and by Nov. 28 for Christmas. Additionally, if you’d like to volunteer your time to help with the distribution events, sign up today.

This year, Wake County Holiday Cheer is providing cooked catered meals. You can help feed a family in Wake County for $100 and a senior for only $35. Financial donations can be made online or by mailing a check to:

Holiday Cheer Project

c/o Wake County Health & Human Services

P.O. Box 46833

Raleigh, NC 27620-6833

For inquiries or further information, please contact Aryn Banks, program overseer, at aryn.banks@wakegov.com.

