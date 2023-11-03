Listen Live
Morrisville Green Day Event Set For Nov. 4

Published on November 3, 2023

The Town of Morrisville’s Green Day event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. until noon, at Church Street Park (5800 Cricket Pitch Way). Drive-thru stations will be available for:

  • Paper Shredding
  • Textiles (not re-usable)
  • F.O.G. (fat, oil, and grease) Collection
  • E-Recycling
  • Medication Take-Back
  • Batteries and CFL bulbs
  • Hub Zone Technology Initiative
  • Gently used furniture, clothes and shoes

The Town’s Public Works Department will be hosting a “Fill the Truck” food drive as part of Green Day. Bring non-perishable food items to be donated to Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina. White goods such as refrigerators, stoves, and washers/dryers will NOT be accepted at this event. Please plan to utilize the Town’s White Goods pick up on December 7. Learn more at morrisvillenc.gov/greenday.

 

