Vincent Bohanan debuts his song ‘I Love To Call Him’ on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

All “church folks” know how truly vital the choir is to the congregation. Bohanan understands this fully, having been a choir member, choir director, and now church pastor. He explains how his involvement with the choir helped usher him in different ministries.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“When I had the choir before this, it taught me how to work with [people] and [different] personalities…Writing songs is kind of like writing a sermon. Just trying to spread the great news of Jesus Christ,” he explained.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Christian Faith Assembly Community Church Hosts “History of Gospel Music”

Marcus D. Wiley Checks In During the Light Lunch, Coming To Raleigh & Fayetteville

Cissy Houston Is Alive, Earnest Pugh Slammed For Death Rumor

Bohanan’s latest project ‘Live in Dallas’—the “project for everybody”—is available now! Be sure to stream it wherever you get your music.

Don’t Miss…

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM =

Vincent Bohanan Debuts Song ‘I Love To Call Him’ | Introducing [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com