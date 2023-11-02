It’s all about “Relationships” but you gotta do it for GOD and then all the other things will be added. Plus, to have a full, real, and “good” relationship with anybody else, you must first have a “good relationship” with yourself. Knowing who you are in God. And loving who you are in God. Watch the full discussion below….
Special Guest in this episode include;
- Author La Vita Weaver: Fit for God Ministries
- Rev. Charisma Canty: Minister to Women, First AME Church Manassas.
The T.Y. Podcast is brought to you by First AME Church Manassas located at 10313 South Grant Ave. Manassas, Virginia 20110. You can contact this church by calling 703-361-8791, emailing TVministry@famechurch.com or visiting www.FAMEchurch.com
YouTube: @firstamechurchmanassas
Facebook: @FAMEchurchmanassas
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The Keys Of A “Good Relationship” & Keeping GOD First was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Pastor Shirley Caesar Celebrates Her Birthday Early With The Light, Talks 50th Annual Conference
-
Virtual Program On The History Of The NC A&T And NCCU Football Rivalry
-
GALLERY: "The Reunion Tour" Hits PNC Arena For A Night Of Worship
-
Faithfully Speaking on Childhood Obesity
-
The 12 Days of Christmas – The Gift of Courage | Dr. Willie Jolley