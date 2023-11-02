Listen Live
Radio One Exclusive

The Keys Of A “Good Relationship” & Keeping GOD First

Published on November 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bible, holding hands and reading with a black couple together in the home for religion, faith or belief in God. Jesus, pray or book with a christian man and woman learning about the spiritual christ

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

It’s all about “Relationships” but you gotta do it for GOD and then all the other things will be added. Plus, to have a full, real, and “good” relationship with anybody else, you must first have a “good relationship” with yourself. Knowing who you are in God. And loving who you are in God. Watch the full discussion below….

Special Guest in this episode include;

  • Author La Vita Weaver: Fit for God Ministries
  • Rev. Charisma Canty: Minister to Women, First AME Church Manassas.

The T.Y. Podcast is brought to you by First AME Church Manassas located at 10313 South Grant Ave. Manassas, Virginia 20110. You can contact this church by calling 703-361-8791, emailing TVministry@famechurch.com or visiting www.FAMEchurch.com

YouTube: @firstamechurchmanassas

Facebook: @FAMEchurchmanassas

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

The Keys Of A “Good Relationship” & Keeping GOD First  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close